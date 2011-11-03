版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 3日 星期四 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's asgns rtg of Aaa to the Illinois Housing Development Authority

Nov 03 Illinois Housing Development Authority

* Moody's assigns the rating of Aaa to the Illinois Housing Development Authority multifamily initiative bonds, series 2009e

