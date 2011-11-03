UPDATE 1-Russel Metals Q3 profit rises

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Canada's Russel Metals posted higher quarterly profit, helped by growing demand in its metals segment.
For the third quarter, the company posted net earnings of C$25.7 million, or 43 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$8.2 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue increased almost 17 percent to C$705.4 million. Analysts, on average, had expected revenues of C$647.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at C$23.38 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.