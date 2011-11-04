UPDATE 1-Moog Q4 tops, raises 2012 forecast

(Follows alerts)
Nov 4 Moog Inc (MOGa.N), which makes precision
control equipment, posted fourth-quarter results that beat
estimates, helped by a strong performance at its aircraft
controls business, and raised its fiscal 2012 outlook.
Moog, whose products are used in aircraft, satellites and
industrial machinery, expects full-year earnings of $3.31 a
share, up from its prior forecast of $3.25 a share. It raised
its revenue forecast to $2.52 billion from $2.5 billion.
"The recovery in our industrial markets continues ... we
look forward to an even stronger 2012," the company said.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $3.25 a share, on
revenue of $2.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth-quarter, Moog's net income was $38.2 million,
or 83 cents a share, compared with $32.3 million, or 71 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $619.1 million. Quarterly aircraft
controls sales jumped 13 percent to $227.8 million.
Analysts expected fourth-quarter earnings of 73 cents a
share on revenue of $587.5 million.
Moog, valued at about $1.71 billion, said
c ommercial aircraft sales for the year of $314 million
were 20 percent higher on stronger sales to Boeing and
Airbus .
Shares of the East Aurora, New York-based company closed at
$37.26 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)