CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Dish Network Q3 profit misses on subscriber losses

* Q3 EPS $0.71 vs est $0.73
* Q3 revenue $3.6 bln vs est $3.64 bln
Nov 7 Satellite television provider Dish Network
Corp's third-quarter profit missed estimates on
deeper-than-anticipated subscriber losses as customers canceled
their service or switched to rivals .
The second-largest U.S. satellite TV provider lost 111,000
subscribers in the quarter. Kaufman Bros analyst Todd Mitchell
had forecast a net loss of 25,000 subscribers.
It posted earnings of $319 million, or 71 cents per share,
which missed Wall Street expectations of 73 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It generated revenue of $3.6 billion, slightly below
analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion.
