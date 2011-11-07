EFSF OPENS BOOKS ON LONG 10-YEAR EUR3BN MAX ISSUE - SOURCE

UPDATE 4-Toyota, Suzuki courtship intensifies as partnership talks begin
* Companies say will work toward early realization of partnership
LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has opened books for a EUR3bn maximum February 4 2022 issue. Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan are handling the trade. Initial guidance has been set at 10bp area over the issuer's outstanding 3.375% July 2021 issue, which currently equates to 104bp over mid-swaps. (Reporting By Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)
* Companies say will work toward early realization of partnership
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban faced on Monday the first of several crucial legal hurdles that could determine whether he can push through the most controversial and far reaching policy of his first two weeks in office.
* To acquire Brazil business unit of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. via purchase of all of shares and outstanding intercompany debt of Gran Tierra Finance (Luxembourg) S.Á.R.L.