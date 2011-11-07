New Issue-Philip Morris prices dual tranche deal

November 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Philip Morris International Inc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 6, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.534

Reoffer price 100.034

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 77 bp

over the Swiss Govt

ISIN CH0136594360

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 6, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.153

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 111 bp

over the Swiss Govt

ISIN CH013694386

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 6, 2011

Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)