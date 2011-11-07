TEXT-Fitch affirms Coface's IFS at 'AA-'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the major insurance entities of the Coface group (Coface)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The agency has also affirmed the Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Coface S.A., the head entity of Coface, at 'A+'. The Outlooks on
all ratings are Stable. The agency has also affirmed Coface S.A.'s and Coface Kreditversicherung
AG's, the German insurance subsidiary of Coface, Short-term IFS ratings at 'F1+'.
The affirmations reflect Coface's improved financial profile, as evidenced by its strong
overall financial results posted since 2010. This is a result of the stricter underwriting
discipline in place since 2009; its solid global positioning; and its strong capital levels
commensurate with its current rating.
The Stable Outlook indicates the agency's expectations that Coface's credit profile will
remain broadly unchanged in the next 12-18 months. Additionally, Fitch believes that although
Coface's strategic importance to its parent company Natixis ('A+'/Stable) is limited,
support is expected to be provided should the need arise.
Since mid-2011, Coface has introduced increasingly selective underwriting measures in
anticipation of a significant economic slowdown. As a result, Fitch expects profitability to
remain solid, underpinned by prudent underwriting discipline, manageable development of
insolvent companies and the quality of Coface's management team, whose strategy is focused on
its core credit insurance business.
The company's improved financial profile has been supported by the measures taken in
response to 2008-2009's financial crisis, which included tighter policy terms and conditions and
tariff increases; and a rise in new business. Consequently, the loss ratio decreased to 52% at
end-2010 and 51% in HY2011 compared to 97% in 2009, according to Fitch's calculations.
Although unlikely in the medium term, factors that could trigger an upgrade include a new,
and financially stronger, shareholding structure in which Coface's strategic importance
increases at the same time as the group's stand-alone financial profile remains strong.
Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if a new shareholding structure proved to be
less supportive of the group's current ratings or the group's standalone profile deteriorated.