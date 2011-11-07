TEXT-S&P rts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. sr. unsec nts A

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured ratings to Israel-based generic drug giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s (A-/Stable/--) proposed issues of senior unsecured notes through subsidiaries Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Co. B.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV LLC and Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV B.V. (See list below.) Three-, five-, and 10-year fixed-rate maturities are proposed, and one floating rate two-year maturity. Although we expect the total amount of borrowings to exceed $4 billion, specific amounts and rates will be determined by market conditions. These issues, issued under a Rule 415 shelf filing, will be unconditionally guaranteed by parent Teva.

The ratings on Teva reflect our view that Teva's leading position in the fast-growing global market for generic drugs supports a strong business risk profile. Our modest financial risk profile incorporates the expectation that Teva will continue to pursue debt-financed acquisitions, but will use its considerable cash flow to maintain credit measures consistent with a modest financial risk profile.

Teva intends to generate revenues of $31 billion by 2015, and we believe strategic acquisitions will play an important role in achieving this goal. We expect cash flow to remain in excess of ongoing needs, providing considerable ability to repay relatively limited borrowings. The recently completed $6.8 billion all-cash acquisition of Cephalon Inc. is consistent with this view. We believe that the new borrowings used to fund the acquisition represent about two years of discretionary cash flow at Teva. This second-largest acquisition for Teva will significantly expand the company's well-established branded neurology franchise while adding positions in oncology and pain treatments.

The ratings on Teva reflect our view of the company's leading position in the fast-growing global market for generic drugs, which we believe supports a strong business risk profile and modest financial risk profile. We expect the industry to experience double-digit growth over the next three years as payors and governments worldwide try to control increasing drug costs by encouraging greater use of less-expensive generic drugs. At the same time, the record number of patent expirations occurring in 2011-2014 will expand the range of generic drugs available. Our modest financial risk profile incorporates the expectation that Teva will continue to pursue acquisitions that are financed in part with debt. Teva intends to generate revenues of $31 billion by 2015, and we believe strategic acquisitions will play an important role in achieving this goal. We expect cash flow to remain in excess of ongoing needs, providing considerable ability to repay limited borrowings. After the $7.5 billion acquisition of Barr Pharmaceuticals in 2008--Teva's largest ever--its debt to EBITDA ratio rose to about 2.7x--a multiyear peak. Debt to EBITDA fell to 1.3x in 2009, the same level it achieved after the mid-2010 $5.2 billion acquisition of ratiopharm GmbH. This demonstration of a willingness and ability to rapidly reduce borrowings following a debt-financed acquisition is a key credit support for the rating.

Rating List

Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/--

Ratings Assigned

Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Co B.V.

Senior floating rate notes due 2013 A-

Senior notes due 2016 A-

Senior notes due 2021 A-

Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV LLC

Senior notes due 2014 A-

Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV B.V.

Senior notes due 2021 A-