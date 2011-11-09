UPDATE 1-Endeavour Mining exits debt financing, advisory business

(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 Endeavour Mining Corp said it
will sell its non-core debt financing and advisory business to a
group of its senior professionals for $20 million completing its
transition to a gold-focused company.
The move will save $2.5 million in 2012, the company said in
a statement.
Endeavour operates the Youga mine in Burkina Faso in West
Africa and, in August, agreed to buy Australia's Adamus
Resources to create a West Africa-focused gold
producer.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)