UPDATE 1-Endeavour Mining exits debt financing, advisory business

Nov 9 Endeavour Mining Corp said it will sell its non-core debt financing and advisory business to a group of its senior professionals for $20 million completing its transition to a gold-focused company.

The move will save $2.5 million in 2012, the company said in a statement.

Endeavour operates the Youga mine in Burkina Faso in West Africa and, in August, agreed to buy Australia's Adamus Resources to create a West Africa-focused gold producer. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)