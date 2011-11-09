UPDATE 1-Cenveo Q3 profit beats estimates

* Q3 EPS $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales rose 10 percent to $500.6 million
* Shares jump 19 percent
(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 Cenveo Inc , which makes custom
labels and business documents, posted better-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by a recent acquisition that boosted
sales volumes.
For the third quarter, net income was $2.8 million, or 4
cents a share, compared with a loss of $157.1 million, or $2.52
a share last year.
The company said improvement in net income was primarily due
to lower restructuring and impairment charges and lower interest
expense in the third quarter of 2011 compared to the year ago
period.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $500.6 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 12 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company were up 19
percent in extended trade. They closed at $3.77 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
