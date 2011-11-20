Deutsche Bank CEO says euro wide bonds not solution

SEOUL Nov 20 Proposals for euro wide government bonds would leave richer and more prudent countries such as Germany funding countries like Italy and mean there would be no incentive for fiscal reforms in countries whose budget deficits have ballooned, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Sunday.

"I do not think euro bonds would be a good solution, yet," he said in a speech on global financial regulation in Seoul.

An EU official told Reuters last week the European Commission will propose on Wednesday much tighter control of euro zone countries' budgets and closer economic monitoring which, if proven to work, could lead in a few years to some form of eurobonds, a senior euro zone official said. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)