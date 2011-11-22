MF Global HK can't be sold as going concern - KPMG

SINGAPORE Nov 22 KPMG, the provisional liquidators of MF Global's Hong Kong unit, said on Tuesday it has not been able to sell the business and is now focused on returning clients' funds.

"As we have not been able to sell the Hong Kong business as a going concern, our priority is now to resolve the various operational, legal and regulatory issues standing between clients and their margin funds," Patrick Cowley, a principal at KPMG China, said in a statement.

He added the exercise to return money will take time.

"It will involve a reconciliation of the clients' net closed out cash positions, and any interim distribution to clients is likely to require sanction from the Hong Kong Court," he said.

The statement came after the Australian arm of collapsed U.S. futures broker MF Global Holdings was shut down after failing to get an adequate offer.

MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31, laid off nearly half its staff globally, including more than 1,000 employees of the company's broker-dealer unit.

