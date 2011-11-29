New Issue-IBRD adds 300 mln SEK to 2014 bond

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish Crona
Maturity Date November 12, 2014
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 105.905
Reoffer price 105.905
Payment Date December 7, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.15 billion
Swedish Crona when fungible
Launched under Global Debt Issuance Program
ISIN XS0398811959
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.