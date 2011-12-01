India's MphasiS sees HP non-enterprise business to cross $100 mln in FY12

MUMBAI Dec 1 Software and back-office services provider MphasiS, in which Hewlett Packard Co holds a majority stake, is expecting its HP non-enterprise business to cross $100 million in FY12, a top official said on Thursday.

"We find our HP non-enterprise business growth to be very encouraging and we are pretty optimistic about that. Currently, we have a run rate of about $35 million," its Chief Financial Officer Ganesh Murthy said in an investors' conference call.

"Initial reserves and the pipeline looks very encouraging and we have entered into several contracts," he added.

On Wednesday, MphasiS reported a 25 percent fall in net profit for the fiscal year ended November to 8.2 billion rupees.