India's MphasiS sees HP non-enterprise business to cross $100 mln in FY12

MUMBAI Dec 1 Software and back-office
services provider MphasiS, in which Hewlett Packard
Co holds a majority stake, is expecting its HP
non-enterprise business to cross $100 million in FY12, a top
official said on Thursday.
"We find our HP non-enterprise business growth to be very
encouraging and we are pretty optimistic about that. Currently,
we have a run rate of about $35 million," its Chief Financial
Officer Ganesh Murthy said in an investors' conference call.
"Initial reserves and the pipeline looks very encouraging
and we have entered into several contracts," he added.
On Wednesday, MphasiS reported a 25 percent fall
in net profit for the fiscal year ended November to 8.2 billion
rupees.