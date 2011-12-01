MF Global S'pore plans partial release of customer funds

SINGAPORE Dec 2 The Singapore arm of collapsed brokerage MF Global said late on Thursday that about 68 percent of customer monies have been recovered and a partial release of funds could take place soon.

"As a result of significant progress having been achieved by the provisional liquidators in taking control of customers' segregated funds, the provisional liquidators are now looking at effecting a partial release of customers' segregated funds soon," MF Global Singapore said in a statement.

MF Global Singapore said the liquidators, led by KPMG, have to date recovered $322 million, representing about 68 percent of total customers' segregated funds.

The recovered monies include about $42 million from the Singapore Exchange's derivative clearing unit.

SGX said in a separate statement late on Thursday that it has completed transferring margins and positions of MF Global Singapore customers to alternative clearing members, and that all remaining customer margins have been returned to the liquidators.

U.S.-based MF Global collapsed in late October after the firm was forced to reveal that it had made a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt, spooking investors. An effort to sell the firm failed, partly because of the revelation that hundreds of millions of dollars in customer money was not where it should have been.

MF Global Singapore said on Nov 30 that it had laid off more than 80 staff and that only a small group of employees remained to help liquidators wind down the business.