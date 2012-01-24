New Issue-GECC prices 1.0 bln NOK 2017 bond

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 02, 2017
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.577
Yield 3.97 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0739410164
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.