New Issue-CIBS prices 200 mln sfr 2019 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce,

Toronto

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 13, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.965

Reoffer price 100.965

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS AG & Canadian

Imperial Bank of Commerce

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Canada

ISIN CH0148723965

