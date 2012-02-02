AVG Tech shares crash on market debut

Feb 2 Shares of AVG Technologies NV
, the maker of free PC and mobile anti-virus software,
fell 18 percent on their market debut as investors grew wary of
high-valuations for newly listed technology companies.
Over the last several months, a slew of high-profile names
have raised capital from American investors at high valuations,
only to fare poorly later on, stoking fears of a second dotcom
crash.
The market value of high-profile technology start-ups like
Zynga Inc, Groupon Inc and LinkedIn
have all taken a knock in recent weeks, despite having soared on
debuts.
On their first day on the market, AVG shares were trading at
$13.36, valuing the company at $726.5 million. They had been
sold to investors for $16 apiece -- at the bottom of its
expected range -- raising $128 million in the initial public
offering.
"I think in order to maintain the (high) valuation multiples
the companies have to show good sequential quarterly growth. If
they stumble then the valuations will come way down. They're on
a high wire," IPO Desktop analyst Francis Gaskins said.
At Wednesday's offering price, AVG's Price-to-Earnings ratio
would equate to about 15.1 -- making an investment in AVG much
more expensive than one in the larger rival Symantec Corp
that trades at a 10.9 multiple.
The Netherlands-based AVG, which sold half of the 8 million
shares in the IPO, expects to use the proceeds for acquisitions,
investment in new technology and general corporate purposes, it
said in its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The selling stockholders Intel Capital, Grisoft Holdings,
and PEF V Information Technology II will together own 58 percent
of the Dutch company after the IPO. Private equity firm TA
Associates will own about 28 percent.