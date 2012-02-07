版本:
BRIEF-Moody's asgns a Caa2 rtg to Station's proposed $625 million sr unsecured nts

Feb 07 Station Casinos LLC

* Moody's assigns a Caa2 rating to Station's proposed $625 million sr unsecured notes; upgrades the senior secured note to B2 from B3.

