New Issue-IBRD prices 800 mln stg 2017 bond

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower World Bank (International Bank for
Reconstruction and Development)
(IBRD)
Issue Amount 800 million sterling
Maturity Date December 17, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.995
Reoffer price 99.995
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014
UKT
Payment Date February 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBC
Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer Global
Debt issuance Facility
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million