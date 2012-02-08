版本:
New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices A$22.2 mln 2018 bond

February 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount A$22.2 million

Maturity Date August 24, 2018

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 69.58

Reoffer price 69.58

Payment Date February 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

