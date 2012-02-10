First Solar's federal loan guarantee in trouble again

Feb 10 First Solar Inc said the U.S. Department of Energy is yet to release funds under a loan program of up to $646 million for the Antelope Valley Solar Ranch One project over a construction permit issue.

If initial funding does not come through by Feb. 24, First Solar will have to buy the project back from Exelon Corp for about $75 million, plus costs, unless the two decide to extend the deadline again, First Solar said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

First Solar, which developed and sold the project to Exelon for $75 million, said it can buy back the project with its existing cash and resources.

In September, the U.S. Department of Energy finalized a loan and loan guarantee to support financing for the 230-megawatt project in northern Los Angeles County, California.