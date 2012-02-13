New Issue-SEK prices 200 mln stg 2014 bond

Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2014
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.788
Spread 117 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT
Payment Date February 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland
& UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS0747766631
