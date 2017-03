Feb 15 Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a lower fourth-quarter profit, hurt by reduced gross margins and a fall in same-store sales at its namesake brand.

Net income was $19.6 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with $92.6 million, or $1.03 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.12 per shares.

Net sales rose 16 percent to $1.33 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $44.59 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.