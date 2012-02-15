New Issue-Canada Housing Trust No.1 adds dual tranche deals - Leads

February 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
* * * *
Tranche 1
Increased Amount C$2.5 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2022
Coupon 2.65 pct
Reoffer price 101.451
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct June 2021 Canda
bond
Full fees 0.25 pct (0.15 pct selling) & (0.10
pct m&u)
Notes The issue size will total C$4.5
billion when fungible
* * * *
Tranche 2
Increased Amount C$3.0 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2017
Coupon 3-month CDOR + 20 bp
Reoffer price 100.37
Discount margin 3-month CDOR + 12.6 bp
Full fees 0.10 pct (0.06 pct selling) & (0.04
pct m&u)
Notes The issue size will total C$4.75
billion when fungible
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date February 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, CIBC World
Markets, National Bank Financial &
TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 5