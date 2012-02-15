版本:
New Issue-Canada Housing Trust No.1 adds dual tranche deals - Leads

February 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1

* * * *

Tranche 1

Increased Amount C$2.5 billion

Maturity Date March 15, 2022

Coupon 2.65 pct

Reoffer price 101.451

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct June 2021 Canda

bond

Full fees 0.25 pct (0.15 pct selling) & (0.10

pct m&u)

Notes The issue size will total C$4.5

billion when fungible

* * * *

Tranche 2

Increased Amount C$3.0 billion

Maturity Date March 15, 2017

Coupon 3-month CDOR + 20 bp

Reoffer price 100.37

Discount margin 3-month CDOR + 12.6 bp

Full fees 0.10 pct (0.06 pct selling) & (0.04

pct m&u)

Notes The issue size will total C$4.75

billion when fungible

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date February 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, CIBC World

Markets, National Bank Financial &

TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 5

