UPDATE 1-Ceradyne 4th-qtr profit rises, to pay dividend

Feb 16 Ceradyne Inc reported a higher quarterly profit as sales at its largest advanced ceramic segment nearly doubled, and the maker of ballistic armor and industrial bearings said it will pay a cash dividend for the first time in its history.

A quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share will be paid on March 20, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2012, the company said.

The company forecast 2012 earnings of $2.30 to $2.65 a share, on revenue of $590 million to $625 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported earnings of $20.8 million, or 85 cents a share, compared with $13.2 million, or 53 cents a share, a year ago.

Net sales rose 28 percent to $128.5 million. Sales at its advanced ceramic segment rose to $60.2 million.

Analysts, on an average, had expected earnings of 61 cents a share, on revenue of $131.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ceradyne shares closed at $32.20 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.