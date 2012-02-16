TEXT-S&P publishes covered bond seminar Q&A report

Feb 16 - Participants in a panel discussion at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' inaugural
Covered Bond Seminar highlighted the potential dangers of over-promoting covered bonds at the
expense of other asset classes.
In particular, the discussion focused on the relative merits of covered bonds
and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), from both issuers' and
investors' perspectives.
The published transcript features discussion of the following questions:
-- If an issuer were to default, would investors rather hold its RMBS or
covered bonds?
-- What other factors should an investor consider when choosing between
investing in RMBS or covered bonds?
-- Has the preferential regulatory treatment of covered bonds gone too
far?
-- Standard & Poor's recently published an article focusing on the
dominance of 'AAA' ratings in structured finance. We've seen that some covered
bonds are now being issued with ratings lower than 'AAA'. Will we see more of
this in the future?
The panel included: Gareth Davies, Head of European ABS & Covered Bond
Research at J.P. Morgan; Neil Calder, Head of Investments-Credit, Treasury at
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ; and Rob Ford, Partner at
TwentyFour Asset Management.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Q&A: Are Covered Bonds All They're Cracked Up To Be?