Carlyle looking to raise $10 bln for new fund - Fortune

BRIEF-Hain Celestial receives expected notice of Nasdaq non-compliance
* Hain Celestial receives expected notice of Nasdaq non-compliance due to delayed filing of second quarter form 10-q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 The Carlyle Group is looking to raise $10 billion for its next North American private equity fund, Fortune magazine said in a report on its website.
Fund-raising has begun, with a first close expected during the first half of this year, the magazine said.
Carlyle last launched a North America focussued fund in 2007, raising $13.7 billion for Carlyle Partners V, which has invested in companies such as BankUnited, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc and Sequa Corp.
Carlyle, whose other investments include Dunkin Brands, Alliance Boots and Freescale Semiconductor, had filed for an IPO in September that could raise up to $1 billion.
Carlyle was not available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
* Approved an 8.3 pct increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.26 per common share from previous quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says authorization is effective immediately and brings maximum cumulative repurchase authorization to $200 million