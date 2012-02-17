New Issue-EIB adds 700 mln SEK to 2015 bond

Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 17, 2015
Coupon 2.95 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date February 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
The issue size will total 2.4 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0465397619
