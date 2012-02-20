New Issue-GE Capital prices 1.25 bln euro 2015 bond

Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower GE Capital European Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2015

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.879

Reoffer price 99.879

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse,Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0750684929

