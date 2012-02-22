New Issue-Gecc prices dual tranche deal - leads

February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on wednesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation
(GECC)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 24, 2015
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.662
Yield 3.245 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0752041755
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 mllion Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 24, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 125 bp
Reoffer price Par
ISIN XS0752048685
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date February 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & SEB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
