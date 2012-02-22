版本:
New Issue-Gecc prices dual tranche deal - leads

February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on wednesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation

(GECC)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 24, 2015

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.662

Yield 3.245 pct

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0752041755

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 mllion Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 24, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 125 bp

Reoffer price Par

ISIN XS0752048685

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date February 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & SEB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

