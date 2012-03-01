CANADA STOCKS- TSX may open higher on rising commods

March 1 Toronto's main stock index looked
set to open higher on Thursday buoyed by rising commodity prices
and upbeat economic data.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures edged higher after Wall Street
finished February with healthy gains as investors looked ahead
to economic data that could reinforce recent signs of improved
growth.
* European stocks were higher, led by bank shares benefiting
from the European Central Bank's latest liquidity boost while a
dip in Spanish borrowing costs at an auction fuelled hopes the
worst of the euro zone crisis is over.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.03 percent in early trade.
* Oil rose above $123 a barrel as better-than-expected
economic data from China and the United States bolstered the
demand outlook and concern persisted about supply disruption
from Iran.
* Gold rebounded as physical bullion investors were tempted
back to the market by the previous session's 5 percent price
plunge, its biggest one-day drop since before the collapse of
Lehman Brothers in October 2008.
* Copper rose clawing back some of the previous day's losses,
as investors crept back into the market, heartened by data
hinting that top industrial metals consumer China's economy will
avoid a sharp slowdown after a period of strong growth.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Royal Bank of Canada' : The bank's quarterly
earnings fell 6 percent as a drop in capital markets profit
overshadowed strong retail lending, but the company also
announced a surprise dividend increase.
* Toronto-Dominion Bank : The bank's quarterly profit
fell 5.1 percent, hurt by weaker capital markets-related income
and a litigation reserve, but the bank raised its quarterly
dividend
* Bombardier Inc. : The commercial plane maker
reported a lower quarterly profit as it delivered less number of
commercial and business aircraft partly due to a curtailed
reporting period.[ID: nL4E8E13VB]
* Research in Motion Ltd : The blackberry maker is
likely to preannounce poor February quarter results and forecast
a "very weak" May quarter on lower sales of its phones,
according to Jefferies & Co analysts.
* Constellation Software : The company posted a 72
percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by acquisitions and
higher sales at both its private and public sector businesses.
* Ithaca Energy Inc : The oil and gas explorer said
it had received unsolicited takeover offers from a number of
parties.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* International Forest : CIBC starts with sector
outperformer, price target C$6.50
* PHX Energy Services : CIBC raises price target to
C$12.50 from C$12
* Torstar Corp. : NBF raises price target to C$11
from C$10.50, sector perform rating; CIBC cuts price target to
C$12 from C$14
* TransForce Inc. : CIBC raises price target to C$22
from C$19.50
* TVA Group : CIBC cuts price target to C$12 from
C$14