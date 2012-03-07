版本:
New Issue-Amcor prices 150 mln SFR 2018 bond

March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Amcor Ltd

Guarantor Amcor Finance (USC) Inc & Amcor UK

Finance Ltd

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 04, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.22

Reoffer price 99.622

Spread 163 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0180006170

