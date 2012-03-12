版本:
New Issue-Petroleos Mexicanos prices 300 mln SFR 2019 bond

March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Petroleos Mexicanos

Guarantor PEMEX- Exploracion Y production,

PEMEX- Refinacion &

PEMEX-Gas Y Petroquimica Basica

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 10, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.823

Payment Date April 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law New York

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN CH0181646883

