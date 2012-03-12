New Issue-Petroleos Mexicanos prices 300 mln SFR 2019 bond

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Petroleos Mexicanos
Guarantor PEMEX- Exploracion Y production,
PEMEX- Refinacion &
PEMEX-Gas Y Petroquimica Basica
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 10, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.823
Payment Date April 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law New York
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN CH0181646883
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.