UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural to double quarterly dividend

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
March 13 Iron ore and coal producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it will raise its quarterly dividend by 123 percent, as its "strong financial profile and cash flow generation" allows it to return capital to shareholders.
As part of its capital allocation plan, the company intends a payout of $0.625. The next quarterly dividend at the new rate will be payable on June 1, to shareholders of record on the close of business on April 29.
The company could increasingly look to return large amounts of capital to its shareholders, Chief Executive Joseph Carrabba said in a statement.
"The substantial dividend increase reinforces Cliffs' strong outlook for cash generation and commitment to using disciplined capital allocation to drive TSR (Total Shareholder Return)," the company said.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.