Microchip Technology to buy SMSC for $829.2 mln

May 2 Microchip Technology Inc will acquire Standard Microsystems Corp for $829.2 million in cash.

Microchip said it will offer $37 per share for SMSC, representing a premium of 41 percent to the stock's Tuesday close.

