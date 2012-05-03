版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 19:20 BJT

Gentiva's profit falls on higher costs

May 3 Gentiva Health Services Inc's profit fell 63 percent in the first quarter as the home healthcare provider incurred higher costs related to restructuring and legal settlements.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $4.8 million, or 16 cents per share, from $13.0 million, or 42 cents per share a year ago. Revenue fell 3 percent at $435.7 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐