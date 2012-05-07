版本:
BRIEF-Moody's asgns A2 rtg to bonds issued by ABB Finance (USA) Inc

May 07 ABB Finance (USA) Inc

* Moody's today assigns A2 rating to USD2.5bn of bonds issued by ABB Finance (USA) Inc and (P)A2 rating to its shelf registration program

