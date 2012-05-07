Avis Budget posts loss on higher expenses

May 7 Car rental company Avis Budget Group posted a quarterly loss on a 35 percent increase in expenses, but revenue rose on improved travel demand across majority of the company's markets.

For the first quarter, the company reported net loss of $23 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with earnings of $7 million, or 6 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $1.62 billion. Total expenses increased to $1.65 billion due to the company's 2011 acquisition of Avis Europe.