Diamond Foods names Brian Driscoll as new CEO

May 7 Diamond Foods Inc named food and beverage industry veteran Brian Driscoll as its new CEO, replacing interim chief Rick Wolford.

Driscoll joins the company after a stint as CEO of Hostess Brands, which recently filed for bankruptcy protection.

Diamond, maker of Pop Secret popcorn and Kettle chips, removed its CEO and CFO in February after a probe by its audit committee found that the company improperly accounted for payments to walnut growers.

