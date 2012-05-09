New Issue-Caterpillar prices 600 mln euro 2015 bond

BRIEF-LendingTree reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
* LendingTree Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $93 - $97 million, or 33 pct-39 pct compared to full-year 2016
May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caterpillar International Finance Ltd
Guarantor Caterpillar Financial Services Corp
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date May 18, 2015
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.84
Yield 1.43 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.8 bp
Over the January 2015 DBR
Payment Date May 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & SG CIB
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
* Says pending divestiture of mobile division, expected to close in Q1, resulted in a goodwill impairment charge of $213 million
* Cinemark holdings, inc. Reports record results for 2016 and announces a 7.4% increase in its annual dividend