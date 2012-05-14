UPDATE 1-Sony, Panasonic plan OEL TV tie-up - Nikkei

May 15 Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp
are in talks to jointly produce large OEL (organic
electroluminescence) televisions, the Nikkei business daily
said.
The collaboration would mark the first time that the two
rivals join hands in a core business, the paper said.
The companies, which aim to commercialize OEL TVs by fiscal
2015, are joining hands in hopes of shortening the development
time by sharing technologies, according to the Nikkei.
OEL displays, which consume less power and offer sharper
images, are widely seen replacing LCDs as the dominant
technology in TVs and other devices, the paper said.
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics
plan to release 55-inch OEL TVs this year, according
to the Nikkei.