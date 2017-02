May 16 ICE Clear Canada on Wednesday raised margins for trading canola futures, effective close of business on Thursday, May 17. The exchange operator raised Canola maintenance margins by 15.8 percent to C$440 per contract from C$380, while, it also upped canola initial margins to C$594 from C$513. Initial Maintenance Non-Participant Spec. 594 CAD (+81) 440 CAD (+60)