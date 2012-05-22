New Issue-DIB Sukuk prices $500 mln 2017 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DIB Sukuk Ltd

Seller & Service Agent Dubai Islamic Bank

Issue Amount $500 milllion

Maturity Date May 30, 2017

Coupon 4.752 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 365 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 398.4bp

over the 0.875 pct April 2017 UST

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank,

Emirates NBD, HSBC & National Bank of Abu Dhabi

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English, Dubai & UAE

ISIN XS0787130540

