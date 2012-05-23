版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts all classes of nts for UK ground-rent backed Fairhold Securitisation Limited due to increased refinancing risk

May 23 Fairhold Securitisation Limited

* Moody's downgrades all classes of Notes for UK ground-rent backed Fairhold Securitisation Limited due to increased refinancing risk

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐