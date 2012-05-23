BRIEF-Moody's cuts all classes of nts for UK ground-rent backed Fairhold Securitisation Limited due to increased refinancing risk

BRIEF-ARGO GROUP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 23 PCT TO $0.27/SHARE
* ARGO GROUP DECLARES A 23% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.27 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Fairhold Securitisation Limited
* Moody's downgrades all classes of Notes for UK ground-rent backed Fairhold Securitisation Limited due to increased refinancing risk
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Update market action, change dateline, previous LONDON)
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.