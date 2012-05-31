Deutsche to move Asia cap intro head to New York

HONG KONG May 31 Deutsche Bank has promoted Marlin Naidoo, its hedge fund capital group head in the Asia-Pacific region, to co-head of capital introduction of its prime brokerage team for the Americas in New York.

Deutsche said he will take up the post in the next couple of months but did not give any further details.

Naidoo, who has spent the last eight years at the German bank and is based in Hong Kong, will work with Gil Ottensoser, Amy Chang, a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for the bank said.

Naidoo will be replaced by Angharad Fitzwilliams in Hong Kong who will move from London, Chang said.

Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds. Naidoo is head of the team within the unit that helps hedge fund clients connect with potential investors since 2008.

The German bank, which has won prime brokerage mandate from Azentus Capital in Hong Kong, the biggest launch in Asia last year, had $15.8 billion under management and 149 mandates at the end of April, a survey by industry tracker AsiaHedge showed.

The bank, ranked at No. 4 in Asia Pacific, is among players such as Credit Suisse and UBS that have grabbed market share in the region since the financial crisis.

It is ranked No. 1 in Australia and Asia's hedge fund capital Hong Kong, the survey released in May showed.