BRIEF-Moody's assigns the rating of Aa3/VMIG 1 to the J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (munic. deriv.) puttable tax-exempt receipts, series 4203

May 31 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

* Moody's assigns the rating of Aa3/VMIG 1 to the J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (Munic. Deriv.) Puttable Tax-Exempt Receipts, Series 4203. The Aa3 rating is on review for downgrade.

