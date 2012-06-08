REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
June 8 Chinese coal producer Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal does not plan to start bookbuilding for its Hong Kong initial public offering next week, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday.
The B share-listed company, which finished its IPO pre-marketing on Friday, is considering selling fewer shares to raise about $800 million, the report said. The IPO size was originally planned to be around $1 billion to $1.5 billion.
B-shares are a class of stock traded in mainland China denominated in either U.S. dollars or Hong Kong dollars.
The company, which received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for the deal in mid-April, plans to sell up to 258 million shares in Hong Kong.
BOC International and China International Capital Corp (CICC) will act as sponsors and joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Macquarie and UBS.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.