BRIEF-Moody's ups to VMIG 1 the short-term rating of Bank of America, National Association (Muni. Deriv.) variable certificates

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 Bank of America, National Association
* Moody's upgrades to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 the short-term rating of Bank of America, National Association (Muni. Deriv.) Variable Certificates, AUSTIN Series 1208; the long-term ratings for the trust remain Aa2
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.