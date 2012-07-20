版本:
BRIEF-Moody's ups to VMIG 1 the short-term rating of Bank of America, National Association (Muni. Deriv.) variable certificates

July 20 Bank of America, National Association

* Moody's upgrades to VMIG 1 from VMIG 2 the short-term rating of Bank of America, National Association (Muni. Deriv.) Variable Certificates, AUSTIN Series 1208; the long-term ratings for the trust remain Aa2

