VMware to acquire network virtualization company for $1.05 bln

July 23 Software maker VMware Inc said it will acquire privately held Nicira Inc for about $1.05 billion in cash to expand its network virtualization portfolio.

The deal includes about $210 million of assumed unvested equity awards and is expected to close in the second half of 2012.

